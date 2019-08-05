Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped Rogers Communications (RCI) Position by $929,885; Agilent Technologies (A) Shareholder Cantillon Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.44 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 17,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 2.81M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.15M, up from 2.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 75,646 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 17,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.52 million, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $66.36. About 1.11M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Agilent Technologies, Inc., In the Matter of; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Rev $1.21B; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 02/05/2018 – A: “Price increase isn’t a focus in the near term for us.” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek – ! $A; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 19.51 million shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0% or 383 shares in its portfolio. Invesco holds 0.01% or 801,075 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 2,133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,000 are held by Quantbot Technologies Lp. Synovus holds 0% or 145 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 169,041 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 38,456 were accumulated by Brinker. Jarislowsky Fraser, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 134,269 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.87% or 6.12M shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Inc Inc owns 43,515 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 39,506 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Limited accumulated 0.84% or 2.36M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 38,448 shares.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Investing in 5G? These 2 Canadian Telecoms Stocks Are Locking Horns – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rogers Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Rogers Communications, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rogers and Nisga’a Nation connect communities in Northwestern BC with wireless coverage – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers and Communitech Announce New 5G Innovation Lab – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 497,637 shares to 583,000 shares, valued at $144.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 705,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,349 shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invs invested in 21,908 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Artemis Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 696,594 shares. 2,606 are held by Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us. Blair William And Co Il stated it has 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Capital Advsr Ok owns 4,070 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Inc reported 8,300 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.01M shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks holds 15,820 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 399,266 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability reported 211,355 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2,855 shares. Hahn Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 433,913 shares stake. Rbf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 5,000 shares. Bluestein R H And stated it has 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Captrust Advsrs invested in 403 shares.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Agilent: Some Bolt-On M&A To Rejuvenate Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Can We Expect A Profit From Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Nypost.com and their article: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Boise Cascade Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $231.29M for 23.04 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $685,454 activity.