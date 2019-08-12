Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped Position in Comcast New (CMCSA); Catalyst Capital Advisors Increases Holding in Agilent Technologies (A)

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 423,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 6.21M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.11 million, up from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/04/2018 – Fox Cited Regulatory Concerns for Rejecting Comcast Bid – Filing; 30/04/2018 – Ken Dilanian: NBC News Exclusive: Kelly says Trump is an idiot, mocks his policy ignorance; 05/04/2018 – YipTV Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – DSL Reports: Comcast to Get Much Larger With Latest $30 Billion Megadeal; 07/05/2018 – EU PRESS OFFICE COMMENTS IN EMAIL ON COMCAST; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City Innovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 12/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Federal investigators have requested all communications between two top execs. at American Media Inc. –…; 30/05/2018 – The Fox board also recommended backing the deal but said that it was aware of Comcast’s moves to make an offer for certain assets of the company; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 1566.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 169,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.47 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $68.64. About 1.87M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets From Young In Scientific; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 542 shares. National Bank holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 10,855 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company accumulated 185,024 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 569,349 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cipher Cap L P, a New York-based fund reported 81,104 shares. Allstate holds 12,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 2.76M are held by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Cleararc Capital Inc invested in 0.07% or 4,906 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). First Personal Ser owns 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 207 shares. Factory Mutual Ins holds 421,600 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 123,217 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $219.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 92,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Tru Advsr invested 0.79% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.37% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 44,438 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Co Limited has invested 1.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Alpha Windward holds 0.56% or 20,945 shares. Regent Invest Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sigma Planning holds 42,419 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Limited Com New York holds 0.02% or 9,750 shares in its portfolio. Athena Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,958 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma owns 15,823 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has 0.13% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 31,430 shares. Claar Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4.23% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Scotia Capital accumulated 286,581 shares. Olstein Management Lp has invested 1.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Copeland Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.57% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Brandywine Trust has 1.3% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

