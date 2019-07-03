Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped Netease (NTES) Holding; Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Addus Homecare (ADUS) Holding by $441,063; Market Value Rose

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.35 million, up from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $265.57. About 361,869 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 7,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,752 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, down from 209,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 37,722 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Communication Ltd Com has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 3,907 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 898,441 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 8,585 shares. Dorsey Wright And invested in 0% or 159 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 16,667 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 3,902 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 3,600 shares. 23,573 were accumulated by Legal & General Group Public Limited. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 3,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 28,415 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 110,222 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 14 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Group Inc Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 308,577 shares.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc by 209,555 shares to 348,555 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commercial Veh Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 52,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dlh Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC).

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.24M for 41.16 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.82% EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $32.71 million activity. ECP HELIOS PARTNERS III – L.P. also sold $32.60 million worth of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) on Tuesday, June 11. Another trade for 705 shares valued at $45,212 was made by BICKHAM W BRADLEY on Thursday, January 17.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 500,000 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $18.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

