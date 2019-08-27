Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped Merck & Co (MRK) Stake; Quintana Energy Services (QES) Shorts Increased By 42.71%

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) had an increase of 42.71% in short interest. QES’s SI was 221,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 42.71% from 155,000 shares previously. With 32,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES)’s short sellers to cover QES’s short positions. The SI to Quintana Energy Services Inc’s float is 3.01%. The stock increased 12.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4. About 18,674 shares traded. Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) has declined 71.61% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.61% the S&P500. Some Historical QES News: 04/05/2018 – DJ Quintana Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QES); 09/03/2018 – DEALTALK-North American energy IPOs set to rebound in 2018 as oil price stabilizes; 09/05/2018 – Quintana Energy Services 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 09/05/2018 – Quintana Energy Services 1Q Rev $141.3M; 06/03/2018 QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES INC QES.N : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $13; 09/05/2018 – QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES INC QES.N QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.44

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 3.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 64,945 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 1.72 million shares with $142.95M value, up from 1.65M last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $219.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.62. About 2.39M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Soliticor General urges Supreme Court to review Merck case about warnings; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 08/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – NEW TABLET FORMULATION REDUCES DOSING TO TWO TABLETS TWICE DAILY; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase llB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 06/04/2018 – Incyte-Merck trial fails in blow to cancer immunotherapy, but researchers remain hopeful

Among 2 analysts covering Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Quintana Energy Services has $7 highest and $1.7500 lowest target. $4.38’s average target is 212.86% above currents $1.4 stock price. Quintana Energy Services had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 16 to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of QES in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Neutral” rating.

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company has market cap of $47.35 million. It operates through four divisions: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides directional, horizontal, underbalanced, and measurement-while-drilling, as well as rental tool and pipe inspection services.

Among 5 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Merck & Company has $10300 highest and $83 lowest target. $91.83’s average target is 7.25% above currents $85.62 stock price. Merck & Company had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

