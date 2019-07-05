Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holding; Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) Sellers Decreased By 3.33% Their Shorts

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) had a decrease of 3.33% in short interest. LIND’s SI was 623,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.33% from 645,000 shares previously. With 118,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)’s short sellers to cover LIND’s short positions. The SI to Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc’s float is 2.75%. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 116,553 shares traded. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) has risen 33.72% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LIND News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lindblad Expeditions’ Cfr At B2; New First Lien Term Loan And Revolver Rated B2; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS’ CFR AT B2; NEW FIRST LIEN; 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 3.4% Position in Lindblad Expeditions; 09/05/2018 – Rovida Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Lindblad Expeditions; 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Inks New $45M, Five-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS INC – BOOKINGS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 FOR FUTURE TRAVEL INCREASED 20%; 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Inks New $200M, Seven-Year Senior Secured Term Loan Facility; 16/05/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Appoints Leo Chang As Vice President, Strategic Finance; 03/05/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions 1Q Tour Rev $82.4M; 03/05/2018 – LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 TOUR REVENUES OF $308 MILLION – $315 MILLION

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) stake by 0.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 12,432 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC)’s stock rose 3.83%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 2.18 million shares with $204.55M value, up from 2.17M last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc now has $52.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.22M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. 11,245 shares were sold by McDonald Scott, worth $1.02M. Gilbert E Scott sold $8.09 million worth of stock.

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 770,172 shares to 1.97 million valued at $98.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 369,350 shares. Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh \u0026 McLennan (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh \u0026 McLennan had 10 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5 to “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 37,900 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 540,900 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 0.71% or 37,046 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd has 75,254 shares. North Star Asset holds 0.02% or 3,250 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Bahl And Gaynor holds 1.97 million shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,878 shares. Cv Starr holds 60,000 shares. Mufg Americas Corp reported 1,222 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt reported 41 shares. Ckw Financial Grp holds 0.03% or 1,900 shares in its portfolio. Tctc Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 30,178 shares. Nippon Life Insurance holds 10.86% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 5.25 million shares.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services in the United States. The company has market cap of $784.11 million. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest interactivity. It has a 53.84 P/E ratio. The firm operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.