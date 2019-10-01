Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped Its Position in Netease (NTES) by $6.89 Million as Stock Value Declined; Vmware (VMW) Holder Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Decreased Its Stake

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 2,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 5,444 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $967,000, down from 7,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $153.7. About 1.80 million shares traded or 9.62% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/05/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: VMware expects Middle East sales to outpace some European markets in 2018; 12/05/2018 – Express-Tribune: VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job; 04/05/2018 – lnfinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: VMWARE EXEC TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESSEN’S INSTART; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 21/03/2018 – VMware Introduces Industry’s First Intelligence-Driven Digital Workspace to Empower Employee Experience and Drive Predictive; 17/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: Late night scoop: Carl Icahn takes medium-sized stake in VMware. Could it be Icahn vs Dell 2.0?; 17/05/2018 – DELL: SALE TO THIRD PARTY OF DELL OR VMWARE NOT CONSIDERED

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 281,524 shares to 599,390 shares, valued at $32.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Etf Tr Ii (EELV).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.81M for 37.67 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.