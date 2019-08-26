Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped Its Holding in Exelon (EXC) by $31.28 Million; Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) Holding Held by Friess Associates Llc

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 2,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 167,333 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.60M, up from 164,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $5.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 497,847 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 247.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 625,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 878,381 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02 million, up from 252,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 6.98 million shares traded or 25.51% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “U.S. DOE Awards Grant to ComEd, Partners to Advance â€œEnergy Internetâ€ – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Consumer Price Index – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ComEd Employs Hundreds of Goats as Safer, Lower-Impact Way to Clear Vegetation – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 586,721 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $160.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 325,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley holds 0.63% or 51,773 shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Syntal Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.06% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 1.93 million shares. 1.69 million were reported by United Svcs Automobile Association. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 56,694 shares. 676 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker. Hussman Strategic holds 1.43% or 116,500 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 42,398 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Johnson Financial Gp invested in 32,985 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A has 0.05% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Ingalls & Snyder accumulated 143,372 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 9,300 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Tru Commerce has 0.03% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 5,477 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1.33% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Chase Inv Counsel holds 0.69% or 9,121 shares in its portfolio. 6,273 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Incorporated Md. Trillium Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 16,041 shares. Friess Limited Liability Company accumulated 167,333 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc has 0.28% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 151,981 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 6,395 shares. Fosun Intll holds 4,170 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Sei Invests Company accumulated 31,109 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 95 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.04% or 3,620 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp reported 16,299 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 14,820 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Decker Outdoors Is Likely Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tariff escalation rips up apparel and footwear stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Undervalued Stocks Growing Their Book Values – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.