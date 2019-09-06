Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake; Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Covered By 2 Bulls

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 10.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 216,500 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 2.37 million shares with $433.11M value, up from 2.16M last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $465.88B valuation. The stock increased 2.64% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $178.94. About 11.01M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 1.80% above currents $74.29 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 15 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, July 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Citigroup. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Macquarie Research. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $7000 target in Monday, April 29 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 15. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. See Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) latest ratings:

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 25.33% above currents $178.94 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 29 report. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. UBS maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $285 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research.

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 497,637 shares to 583,000 valued at $144.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 1.50 million shares and now owns 3.46M shares. Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 3.36M shares traded or 4.58% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $63.74 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It has a 28.26 P/E ratio. The firm offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products.