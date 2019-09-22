Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped Holding in Assurant (AIZ) as Market Value Rose; As Quinstreet (QNST) Stock Rose, Shareholder Park West Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $3.03 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 46.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 121,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 384,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.87M, up from 262,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $126.64. About 364,127 shares traded. ASurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO Il, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 08/03/2018 – Assurant Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT REVISES FINANCING PLAN FOR BUYING TWG HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd; 22/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – PRICING OF A PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 7.000% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2048; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 202,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.40M, down from 4.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $644.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 2.67 million shares traded or 295.65% up from the average. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and; 12/04/2018 – $QNST preannounced a revenue beat. Shoutout to; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 07/05/2018 – OnlineColleges.com Releases 2018-19 Best Colleges that Offer Online Programs; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS KERRISDALE CLAIMS ABOUT COMPANY ARE “INACCURATE”; 18/04/2018 – QuinStreet to Report 3Q Fiscal Yr 2018 Results Earlier; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS IT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED BY KERRISDALE; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 30/04/2018 – QuinStreet Receives Culture of Compliance Award

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 113,800 shares to 81,400 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,428 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold AIZ shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 53.66 million shares or 0.74% less from 54.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.01% in ASurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com holds 8,768 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss State Bank has 0.02% invested in ASurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 201,958 shares. Hallmark Capital Management reported 175,703 shares stake. Samlyn Capital Llc reported 2.22% of its portfolio in ASurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Csat Advisory LP owns 0.02% invested in ASurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 555 shares. 50,500 were reported by Chevy Chase Tru Holding. Comml Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Motco owns 37 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Burney reported 0.08% of its portfolio in ASurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Fjarde Ap has 50,609 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Research holds 0% or 2,027 shares. Ellington Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 3,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in ASurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leaf Group Ltd by 266,850 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $17.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 434,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.

Analysts await QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.1 per share. QNST’s profit will be $3.57 million for 45.18 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by QuinStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.