Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $26.31 Million; Costco Whsl New (COST) Shares Rose While Eulav Asset Management Has Upped Holding

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 73,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.29 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $289. About 3.96M shares traded or 88.92% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 269.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 346,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 474,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.38M, up from 128,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $67.98. About 10.45M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 43,800 shares to 306,800 shares, valued at $28.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 113,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,400 shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings.