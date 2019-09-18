Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped Eog Resources (EOG) Holding by $52.37 Million; Energy Fuels (UUUU) Shareholder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake as Shares Declined

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 41.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 563,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $177.73 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $80.65. About 601,644 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 51.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.05. About 82,174 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500.

Analysts await Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 68.75% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Energy Fuels Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 224,000 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $147.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Newpark Res Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wills Financial Inc invested in 15,889 shares or 0.96% of the stock. 16,000 were reported by Aviance Cap Partners Ltd Liability Company. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.2% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Guardian Trust accumulated 0.89% or 708,272 shares. Citizens Northern stated it has 0.45% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Raymond James Finance Svcs invested in 0.03% or 79,470 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) invested in 0.02% or 470 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 216,715 shares. 3,555 are owned by Grandfield And Dodd Lc. Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Csat Invest Advisory LP invested in 0.07% or 2,098 shares. Howe And Rusling has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Georgia-based Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). American Commercial Bank has 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.