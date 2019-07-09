Uss Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $72.00 Million as Market Value Declined; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Share Value Rose, Pecaut & Company Has Boosted by $1.43 Million Its Position

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.46 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.33M, down from 4.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 11.47 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O : WELLS FARGO RESUMES COVERAGE WITH MARKET PERFORM; $260.00 TARGET PRICE; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – IAC: State Treasurer Nappier Pleased With Wells Fargo Agreement – Bank Will Provide Detailed Report to Shareholders On Bank; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 19/04/2018 – WFC: Hearing the CFPB’s $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo might be announced as soon as Friday, per sources… – ! $WFC; 12/04/2018 – Tenneco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Sensata at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: US consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.57. About 961,038 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 625,681 shares to 878,381 shares, valued at $44.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 82,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.31 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd stated it has 28,000 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.76% or 136,622 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Whitnell invested in 0.04% or 2,163 shares. First Comml Bank And Trust Of Newtown holds 0.16% or 11,885 shares in its portfolio. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas invested in 2.88% or 485,686 shares. Heartland Incorporated reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gofen Glossberg Lc Il stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Arbor Advsrs Limited Co owns 17,709 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Lc holds 367,335 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Omers Administration holds 5.94M shares or 3.42% of its portfolio. 526,948 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Dupont Mgmt Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.29% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.