Uss Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holding; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) stake by 49.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 37,000 shares as First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 38,038 shares with $3.82M value, down from 75,038 last quarter. First Rep Bk San Francisco C now has $15.78B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $94.38. About 648,289 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice

Among 3 analysts covering Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Finl has $4200 highest and $34 lowest target. $38’s average target is 7.77% above currents $35.26 stock price. Synchrony Finl had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 14 by Goldman Sachs. Buckingham Research reinitiated Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. See Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 3.63M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.39 billion. The firm offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It has a 7.36 P/E ratio. It also provides promotional financing to clients for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $205.66M for 19.18 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK has $112 highest and $9800 lowest target. $105.33’s average target is 11.60% above currents $94.38 stock price. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) rating on Thursday, July 18. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $9800 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) on Friday, March 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets.

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 423,687 shares to 6.21 million valued at $248.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) stake by 1.41 million shares and now owns 2.26 million shares. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) was raised too.