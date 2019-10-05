Uss Investment Management LTD Has Raised Raytheon Company (RTN) Stake By $363,300; Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) Sellers Decreased By 13.28% Their Shorts

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Raytheon Company (RTN) stake by 0.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 2,100 shares as Raytheon Company (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 1.53M shares with $266.12M value, up from 1.53 million last quarter. Raytheon Company now has $53.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $194.45. About 1.99 million shares traded or 14.07% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) had a decrease of 13.28% in short interest. BOOT’s SI was 3.49 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 13.28% from 4.03 million shares previously. With 956,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)’s short sellers to cover BOOT’s short positions. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $35.09. About 411,090 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED TO $170.8 MLN, DRIVEN BY A 12.1% INCREASE IN SAME STORE SALES; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – ACQUIRED CERTAIN ASSETS OF LONE STAR WESTERN & CASUAL LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.24 million shares or 17.23% more from 29.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 5,782 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 86,930 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). 716,122 are owned by Franklin Res. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) or 347,858 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 14,899 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). 454,200 are owned by Renaissance Ltd. 43,460 are held by Picton Mahoney Asset Management. Fund Mgmt stated it has 7,974 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 10,620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Swiss State Bank has 52,700 shares. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 5,638 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.05% or 8,158 shares.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $982.66 million. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It has a 24.38 P/E ratio. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Among 6 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $215.17’s average target is 10.66% above currents $194.45 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since May 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Monday, September 16 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Vertical Research. Buckingham Research downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Monday, June 24 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 13 report. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of RTN in report on Thursday, October 3 to “Outperform” rating.

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) stake by 75,600 shares to 495,009 valued at $10.07M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) stake by 26,600 shares and now owns 279,242 shares. Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs reported 1.18 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 2.90M shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 99,180 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp invested in 497 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 18,361 shares. Howard Mngmt accumulated 91,482 shares. Reilly Fin Advsrs Lc stated it has 1,334 shares. Webster Bancshares N A stated it has 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Freestone Ltd holds 0.03% or 5,742 shares. Fdx, California-based fund reported 13,076 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa invested in 0.85% or 3,435 shares. Notis holds 2,100 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt stated it has 1,277 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 1.26% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 10,825 shares.

