Uss Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stake by $1.16 Million; Oppenheimer & Close Upped Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stake

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 12,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.55M, up from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 1.26M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 1.94M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO; 15/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY’S BULGHERONI SAYS TO CONTINUE INVESTMENT; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER MINE CLOSED DUE TO PERSONAL PREVENTION:GOVT; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REDUCES SOME ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 1.30 million shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $14.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 586,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl accumulated 174,730 shares. Northwest Counselors Limited Company owns 20,203 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. 5,143 were reported by Chemical Fincl Bank. 32,941 are held by Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Co. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Guardian Trust Company holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 730,127 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Com invested in 20,735 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.49M shares. Lincoln Natl has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 27,661 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 31,499 were reported by Ajo Limited Partnership. Citigroup Inc stated it has 235,706 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Company owns 115,225 shares. First Manhattan owns 6,291 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Town And Country Natl Bank And Trust Co Dba First Bankers Trust Co has invested 0.33% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).