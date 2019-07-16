Uss Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its Cae (CAE) Stake by $523,336; West Oak Capital Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Lowered by $593,370

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 23,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.12M, up from 5.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 143,470 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 22.53% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M; 25/05/2018 – Correct: CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37; 22/05/2018 – Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 24/05/2018 – REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.72. About 7.64M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 04/05/2018 – China Approves Qualcomm’s Plan to Form JV With State-Owned Datang Telecom Unit; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Profit Surges in First Report After Qualcomm Deal Withdrawal; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom could potentially abandon this deal, complete its move to the U.S., then make another run at Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: LETTER ASKS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CFIUS STATUS; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Slate of Independent Director Nominees for Qualcomm’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.78 million for 30.53 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin & Inc Tn holds 0.31% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 18,276 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 93,604 shares. 145,000 were accumulated by J Goldman L P. Berkshire Asset Ltd Pa has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Van Strum Towne stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Csu Producer Res Inc reported 3.62% stake. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Incorporated has 19,620 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak has 22,725 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc reported 359,232 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Becker Mngmt Inc holds 508,616 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. 477,657 are held by Deprince Race & Zollo Incorporated. Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 96,062 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 0.12% or 3.43 million shares. Chem National Bank owns 29,394 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 117,399 shares. Nexus Inv Management accumulated 909,775 shares. Agf Investments Inc holds 261,846 shares. Essex Co Ltd Liability Company reported 66,522 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 118 shares stake. Invesco holds 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) or 487,307 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 387,897 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) or 50,527 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 681,641 shares. Letko Brosseau accumulated 2.68M shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 42,629 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.06% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) or 5.86M shares. The North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America Corp De has invested 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE).