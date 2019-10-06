Uss Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its American Financial Group (AFG) Stake; HEALTHWAREHOUSE.COM (HEWA) Sellers Increased By 5% Their Shorts

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased American Financial Group Inc (AFG) stake by 4.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 16,100 shares as American Financial Group Inc (AFG)’s stock rose 0.85%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 366,700 shares with $37.55M value, up from 350,600 last quarter. American Financial Group Inc now has $9.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $104.27. About 185,442 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT

HEALTHWAREHOUSE.COM INC (OTCMKTS:HEWA) had an increase of 5% in short interest. HEWA’s SI was 2,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 5% from 2,000 shares previously. With 16,400 avg volume, 0 days are for HEALTHWAREHOUSE.COM INC (OTCMKTS:HEWA)’s short sellers to cover HEWA’s short positions. It closed at $0.228 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. operates an online mail order pharmacy. The company has market cap of $14.37 million. The firm markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter medications and products. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

More recent HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HealthWarehouse.com: A Prescription For Profits – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2016. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “Fast-growing Cincinnati health care firm lands new investors – Cincinnati Business Courier” on April 22, 2016. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HealthWarehouse.com Reports Results for First Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: May 13, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 29,400 shares to 86,400 valued at $24.87 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 161,007 shares and now owns 421,993 shares. Marsh & Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) was reduced too.