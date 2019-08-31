Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $72.00 Million; Park National Increased Its Holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by $2.08 Million

Park National Corp increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 17,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 68,333 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, up from 51,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $128.93. About 1.40 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 3.46M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.33 million, down from 4.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – Edward Harrison: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Details Bank’s Relationships With Firearms Industry; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CFO says sales practices review ‘virtually complete’; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Elizabeth Warren wants to grill likely New York Fed president on Wells Fargo oversight; 16/04/2018 – Bangladesh eyes settlement in U.S. cyber heist suit ahead of its own case

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16B for 9.78 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 82,955 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $278.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Management Llc reported 1.34% stake. Private Advisor Gp Limited reported 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 1,032 are owned by Kings Point Management. Perigon Wealth reported 0.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hills Financial Bank Trust holds 1% or 76,604 shares in its portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 5,850 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited invested in 7,620 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo reported 106,420 shares. Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.73% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Meeder Asset Management holds 0.05% or 13,426 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 10,380 shares. Klingenstein Fields Llc holds 0.11% or 40,926 shares in its portfolio. Cap Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 43,939 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt stated it has 518 shares.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shares C (NYSE:ACN) by 2,694 shares to 14,555 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (De) (NYSE:USB) by 38,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,255 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd (New).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.