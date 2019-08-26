Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) as Stock Value Rose; Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Boosted Its Holding by $421,762 as Stock Price Declined

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 67.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 22,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 54,997 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 2.37 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 770,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.42M, down from 2.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 2.72M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MondelÄ“z Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bunge Limited (BG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Corp has 19,350 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has 0.12% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Park Avenue Secs accumulated 4,105 shares. 853,091 were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited. Ledyard Natl Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 55,082 shares. Old Natl Fincl Bank In invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Greenleaf Tru accumulated 0.16% or 196,607 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.31% or 318,459 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 510,143 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.26% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 2,822 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 63,140 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 14,864 shares. Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 5,719 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 82,955 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $278.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 17,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 170,089 shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 1.56M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ranger Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Pictet Asset invested in 0% or 84,017 shares. Agf Invs holds 0.03% or 119,271 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). First Finance In accumulated 250 shares. Services Automobile Association accumulated 813,240 shares. Castleark Management Limited Co holds 20,600 shares. At Savings Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 30,199 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 30,133 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 844 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 18,925 are held by Spc Fincl. 26,113 were reported by Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Co.