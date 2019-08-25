Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by $18.13 Million; As Sasol LTD (SSL) Share Value Declined, Northern Trust Increased Position by $1.13 Million

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sasol Ltd (SSL) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 37,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.78% . The institutional investor held 285,073 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82 million, up from 247,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Sasol Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 255,596 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 28/05/2018 – Racial Exclusion From Sasol Share Plan Means Strike Is Possible; 08/05/2018 – SASOL CO-CEO STEPHEN CORNELL COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 23/05/2018 – Sasol Inzalo Public (RF) Limited Joint Announcement Regarding Results Of Free Share Allocation; 29/03/2018 – Primoris to Buy Willbros, Combining $6 Billion in Chemical, Energy Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/03/2018 – SASOL SAYS PACT LONG-TERM MARKETING PACT FOR ETHYLENE GLYCOLS; 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Lower Gas Volumes Produced Due to Less New Wells Completed; 15/03/2018 – SASOL INZALO PUBLIC LTD (RF) SIPBEEJ.J – NO CASH DIVIDEND BE DECLARED FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 09/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Dealings In Securities By A Director Of Sasol And One Of Its Major Subsidiaries; 19/04/2018 – SASOL LTD – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE THE UPPER END OF MARKET GUIDANCE FOR GAS PRODUCTION OF 114 – 118 BSCF; 19/04/2018 – SASOL SAYS LAKE CHARLES PROJECT 85% COMPLETE AT MARCH 31

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 55.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.68 million, down from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 1.82M shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q REVENUE 253.4 BLN PESOS; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.42B, EST. MXN253.36B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS STILL TALKING TO MEXICO TELECOM REGULATOR ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF TV LICENSE; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 56,894 shares to 429,018 shares, valued at $29.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 10,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.12B for 9.68 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

