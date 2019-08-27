Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Netease (NTES) Stake by $12.05 Million; As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Mengis Capital Management Lifted Holding by $496,620

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $11.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1757.12. About 1.30 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon Business has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it las; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON IS BUILDING ‘HEALTH & WELLNESS’ TEAM WITHIN ALEXA:CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Guru Michael Loeb Has a Plan to Fight Amazon (Video); 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco, Atlanta; 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 192,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.35 million, up from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $254.4. About 219,143 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 705,776 shares to 661,349 shares, valued at $62.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Money Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westfield Capital Mngmt Lp holds 197,074 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust Com reported 1.66% stake. Bessemer Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,395 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gp Ltd Liability Company has 4,850 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. 4.94 million were reported by Northern Tru. Umb Bancshares N A Mo stated it has 32,841 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Co invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Essex Invest Mngmt Communication stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Karp Cap, a California-based fund reported 2,927 shares. Pinnacle Assoc holds 0.45% or 11,113 shares. Chesley Taft & Llc invested 2.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raymond James Tru Na, a Florida-based fund reported 7,639 shares. Summit Asset Management Limited reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) reported 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

