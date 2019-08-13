Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Raised By $319,923 Its General Mills (GIS) Holding

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased General Mills Inc (GIS) stake by 12.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc acquired 6,273 shares as General Mills Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc holds 58,345 shares with $3.02M value, up from 52,072 last quarter. General Mills Inc now has $32.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 3.26 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 3.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 64,945 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 1.72 million shares with $142.95 million value, up from 1.65M last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $217.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.02. About 8.08 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 30/03/2018 – Merck’s Zepatier Sales Fall; Hepatitis C Market Unchanged; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE PROPOSES ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 1.25 EUR/SHR; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 30/04/2018 – MRK: FDA HAS SET A PDUFA DATE OF SEPT. 23; 18/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-In Congo outbreak, Ebola vaccine faces reality tests; 16/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points after Syria fears ease, Merck gains; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of at Least 3% – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will Recent IPO Chewy Bite Investors With Its First Earnings Report? – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim. Barclays Capital maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 21. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $49 target. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $49 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs Merck’s triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kahn Brothers Vs. Einhorn: Which Value Investor Is Right on Assured Guaranty – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

