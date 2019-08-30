Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Stake; Front Barnett Associates Has Lifted Allstate (ALL) Position by $305,500 as Share Value Rose

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 514,082 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43M, up from 469,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.27. About 281,153 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $102.22. About 1.27M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 239,834 shares to 963,996 shares, valued at $161.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.46M shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $620.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,578 shares to 141,928 shares, valued at $38.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,712 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

