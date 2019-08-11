Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $16.52 Million; Shares Declined; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.09 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 423,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 6.21M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.11M, up from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 06/04/2018 – Comcast Teams Up With Chicago Cubs On Multi-Year Technology And Marketing Partnership; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Anticipates Acquisition to Complete Before End 2018; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 12/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Federal investigators have requested all communications between two top execs. at American Media Inc. –…; 03/05/2018 – DSL Reports: Scoop: Charter Wireless Drops June 30, Mirrors Comcast Pricing; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 01/05/2018 – Comcast to Participate in MoffettNathanson Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 2.24 million shares traded or 32.79% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 26.11 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,774 shares. Haverford invested in 16,241 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% or 9,707 shares in its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Orrstown Financial Inc has 0.85% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 5,832 shares. Bahl & Gaynor reported 6,891 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 15,309 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 0.65% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Page Arthur B holds 0.19% or 2,140 shares. Forest Hill Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Highland Cap Mgmt LP owns 30,500 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Indiana-based First Corporation In has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Com reported 0.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Scotia Capital owns 135,199 shares.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 500,000 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $18.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 770,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).