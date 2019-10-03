Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lifted By $974,400 Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stake; BCB Bancorp (BCBP)’s Sentiment Is 2.91

BCB Bancorp Inc (BCBP) investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.72, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 32 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 11 reduced and sold holdings in BCB Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 4.69 million shares, up from 4.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding BCB Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 5 Increased: 24 New Position: 8.

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 3.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 16,800 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 473,700 shares with $27.63M value, up from 456,900 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $101.07B valuation. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 3.03M shares traded or 132.40% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in BCB Bancorp, Inc. for 152,216 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 420,996 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 186,195 shares. The California-based Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc., a Ohio-based fund reported 11,900 shares.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking services and products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $207.90 million. The firm offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It has a 10.48 P/E ratio. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services.

Analysts await BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. BCBP’s profit will be $4.77 million for 10.89 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by BCB Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 29,400 shares to 86,400 valued at $24.87 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 113,800 shares and now owns 81,400 shares. Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) was reduced too.

