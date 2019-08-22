Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lifted By $31.28 Million Its Exelon (EXC) Position; Last Week Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Fuller Smith Turner PLC (LON:FSTA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fuller Smith Turner PLC has GBX 1300 highest and GBX 1200 lowest target. GBX 1250’s average target is 8.23% above currents GBX 1155 stock price. Fuller Smith Turner PLC had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Add” rating and GBX 1200 target in Thursday, July 25 report. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy”. See Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) latest ratings:

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 247.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 625,681 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 878,381 shares with $44.02M value, up from 252,700 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $44.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 3.65M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Names Joseph Nigro as Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR

Among 4 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Exelon has $5600 highest and $47 lowest target. $50.90’s average target is 12.02% above currents $45.44 stock price. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EXC in report on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 10. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5300 target.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exelon – Riskier Than Your Average Utility – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 639.58 million GBP. The firm operates in three divisions: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The FullerÂ’s Beer Company. It has a 33.09 P/E ratio. The firm also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.