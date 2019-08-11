Uss Investment Management LTD Has Increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stake; Horizon Investments Trimmed Its Garmin LTD Shs (GRMN) Stake

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) stake by 0.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 12,432 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 2.18M shares with $204.55M value, up from 2.17M last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc now has $50.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 829,532 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Garmin Ltd Shs (GRMN) stake by 92.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc sold 30,512 shares as Garmin Ltd Shs (GRMN)’s stock declined 1.84%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 2,619 shares with $226,000 value, down from 33,131 last quarter. Garmin Ltd Shs now has $15.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $79.04. About 993,387 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 46,166 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested in 0.01% or 2,306 shares. Commercial Bank holds 0.24% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 237,431 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 5,415 shares. Disciplined Growth Incorporated Mn holds 2.4% or 1.59M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 73,465 shares. Hanseatic Management Services owns 347 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Co accumulated 9,083 shares. Franklin Res has 40,554 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 25,081 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 145,340 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 0.02% or 576 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 863 shares or 0% of the stock. Two Sigma Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 5,688 shares. Paradigm Management Ny stated it has 0.3% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Among 3 analysts covering Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Garmin Ltd has $80 highest and $71 lowest target. $75.75’s average target is -4.16% below currents $79.04 stock price. Garmin Ltd had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”.

Horizon Investments Llc increased Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 9,389 shares to 36,702 valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Danaher Corporation Com (NYSE:DHR) stake by 4,053 shares and now owns 22,210 shares. International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) was raised too.

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) stake by 500,000 shares to 2.13M valued at $18.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 705,776 shares and now owns 661,349 shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was reduced too.