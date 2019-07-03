Uss Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake; Brooks Automation (BRKS) Sellers Increased By 11.23% Their Shorts

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 30.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 1.50M shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 3.46M shares with $167.33 million value, down from 4.96 million last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $214.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.97 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 27/04/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk-Management Leaders Are Said to Leave in Revamp; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO defends pay; calls U.S. Senator Warren’s criticism ‘inappropriate’; 10/04/2018 – IBT: US Watchdog Seeks Record Fine Against Wells Fargo For Lending Abuses; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts – sources via @PatrickMRucker; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Shareholders Approve Wells Fargo Executive Compensation Plan (Video)

Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) had an increase of 11.23% in short interest. BRKS’s SI was 4.85 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.23% from 4.36 million shares previously. With 663,900 avg volume, 7 days are for Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s short sellers to cover BRKS’s short positions. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 259,162 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 30.04% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF A CANADIAN BIOREPOSITORY; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 19/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Brooks Automation, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association holds 494,199 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 28,385 shares stake. Daruma Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 700,377 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. 5,654 are held by Hilton Management Limited Liability Company. Georgia-based Crawford Counsel has invested 0.38% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Comerica State Bank holds 0.02% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) or 70,875 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 708,326 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% or 4,243 shares. 49,276 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Com. Ameriprise reported 1.23M shares stake. Stifel Corp reported 99,806 shares stake. North Star Invest Corporation invested in 52,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 184,929 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 213,091 shares. Blair William & Co Il holds 0% or 14,639 shares.

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The company has market cap of $2.78 billion. It operates through two divisions, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. It has a 55.62 P/E ratio. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $998,714 activity. Shares for $243,750 were sold by Montone William T. on Wednesday, February 6. 10,204 shares valued at $331,732 were sold by Tenney Maurice H. on Friday, February 15.

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) stake by 625,681 shares to 878,381 valued at $44.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 192,000 shares. Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Management accumulated 0.95% or 319,972 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 4,735 shares. Montecito National Bank Tru invested in 0.37% or 24,915 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability reported 35,948 shares stake. Compton Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ri holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 45,126 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt reported 16,526 shares. Colrain Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 0.45% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 8,000 shares. Ipswich Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 0.61% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Clark Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 20,697 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 21,457 shares. 89,947 are owned by Captrust Finance Advisors. Madison Invest Inc holds 406,577 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mirador Partners Ltd Partnership accumulated 43,563 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 17 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. The rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform” on Monday, April 1. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 15 with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

