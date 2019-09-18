Uss Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake; Semper Augustus Investments Group Raised Avx New (AVX) Position By $923,568

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased Avx Corp New (AVX) stake by 39.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc acquired 57,723 shares as Avx Corp New (AVX)’s stock declined 5.29%. The Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc holds 204,090 shares with $3.39 million value, up from 146,367 last quarter. Avx Corp New now has $2.67B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.78. About 134,397 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 03/05/2018 – AVX Releases New High-Performance MLO Band-Pass Filters for RF/Microwave Applications; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 17/05/2018 – AVX is Showcasing its Extended Portfolio of High-Performance Microwave & RF Solutions at IMS 2018; 20/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 20 / 2018 – AVX Corporation (Olean Advanced Products) – Western Region; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – AVX is Sponsoring & Attending EDS 2018; 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp to Acquire KUMATEC Sondermaschinenbau & Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 12.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 43,800 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 306,800 shares with $28.68 million value, down from 350,600 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $45.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 1.11M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold AVX shares while 36 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.18 million shares or 2.66% more from 41.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 850,227 are held by Ameriprise. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Moors & Cabot Inc holds 0.09% or 42,884 shares. Prudential reported 155,728 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,268 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Morgan Stanley holds 71,149 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 12,462 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 78,606 shares. Geode Mngmt Llc invested in 608,217 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 22,628 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited has 0.02% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 313,754 shares. Mackay Shields Limited has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny reported 16,007 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation reported 0% stake. Jolley Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 3.11% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. The insider LOWE JOHN E bought $165,816.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Of Vermont owns 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,451 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 91,481 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Lc reported 4,773 shares stake. Castleark Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 9,700 shares in its portfolio. 48,594 are held by Mirae Asset Global Invs Com Ltd. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 4,005 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt reported 406,001 shares stake. Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 1,600 shares. Moreover, Permanens Capital Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Lc has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Legacy Private Tru owns 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,461 shares. Davis R M Inc invested in 1.36% or 409,257 shares. First Fincl In has 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Webster Financial Bank N A has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). St Germain D J owns 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,287 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.79 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.