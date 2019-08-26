Uss Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake by $37.74 Million; Market Value Rose; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) Lowered by $3.58 Million as Stock Price Declined

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 770,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.42 million, down from 2.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 1.48M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 81.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 19,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,670 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, down from 24,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $165.48. About 4.97M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,601 shares. 1,782 are owned by Miles Inc. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Patten & Patten Tn stated it has 2,700 shares. Groesbeck Management Nj accumulated 12,475 shares. Vestor Cap Lc stated it has 9,576 shares. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson has invested 0.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Apg Asset Nv has 0.09% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 303,467 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance has invested 0.35% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Legacy Private Trust Communications has invested 0.36% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sfe Inv Counsel stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 121,606 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $191.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 26,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 274,111 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $119.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 64,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX).