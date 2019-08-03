Uss Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $37.74 Million as Stock Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Tnb Financial Lifted by $755,811 Its Stake

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 770,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.42M, down from 2.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.47M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 3,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 107,049 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33M, up from 103,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA ACQUIRES MACPROFESSIONALS, THE APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 18/05/2018 – APPLE PAYS FIRST TRANCHE OF TAX TO IRELAND: FINANCE MINISTRY; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG COMMENTS ON VERDICT IN APPLE VERSUS SAMSUNG RETRIAL; 19/03/2018 – Apple Is Making Its Own Display Screens For The First Time: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Icon Advisers has invested 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sprott invested in 2.09% or 50,610 shares. The California-based Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Lc has invested 0.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 24,381 are held by Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Platinum Invest Management has invested 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hl Financial Ltd Liability reported 4.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jfs Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 1.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fdx Advsrs Inc reported 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornerstone Cap holds 16,560 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Washington Co holds 3.22% or 284,001 shares in its portfolio. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 3.09% or 14,089 shares. Berkshire Hathaway owns 249.59 million shares. Amer & invested in 39,078 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 4.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 117,500 shares.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 41,495 shares to 726,416 shares, valued at $15.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 20,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv reported 5,120 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Co has 5.89 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund invested 0.31% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 23,864 are owned by Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv. M Secs holds 7,864 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. First Republic reported 0.15% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 70,000 were accumulated by Highland Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Texas-based Wallace Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.31% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,211 shares. Fdx Advisors invested in 46,570 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Blackrock accumulated 0.2% or 89.95M shares. First City holds 30,956 shares. Principal Financial Gru stated it has 2.04M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 82,955 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $278.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 625,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 878,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR).