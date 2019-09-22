Uss Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding; Hrt Financial Raised Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Position By $851,050

Hrt Financial Llc increased Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) stake by 175.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc acquired 170,210 shares as Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI)’s stock rose 6.46%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 267,275 shares with $1.49M value, up from 97,065 last quarter. Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc now has $27.86B valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 44.97 million shares traded or 118.02% up from the average. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 22/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Launch “The U2 Experience” Exclusive Channel on Friday, June 1; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Sirius XM Radio ‘BB’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM – FLEETWOOD MAC WILL LAUNCH AN EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED-RUN SIRIUSXM CHANNEL, FLEETWOOD MAC CHANNEL, ON MAY 1; 12/04/2018 – Shane McAnally, Singer, Songwriter, Producer to Host Exclusive New Series on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel; 19/04/2018 – CRB AGREES TO RECONSIDER SIRI’S CURRENT 15.5% RATE: SUSQUEHANA; 08/05/2018 – ÅAC MICROTEC WINS FOLLOW-ON SIRIUS AVIONICS ORDER FROM JAPAN; 27/03/2018 – Masters 2018 Coverage Live on SiriusXM; 26/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC SIRI.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.011/SHR; 19/03/2018 – Hyundai Motor America and SiriusXM Agree To Five-Year Extension; 21/05/2018 – SiriusXM Giving Listeners “Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel”

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 8.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 13,400 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 151,600 shares with $10.86M value, down from 165,000 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $60.88 billion valuation. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is down 7.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.50, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold SIRI shares while 144 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 777.63 million shares or 13.57% less from 899.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Checchi Advisers Ltd owns 30,904 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 6.41M shares. 2,240 are owned by Parkside Bancshares & Trust. Cwm Lc owns 0% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 23,171 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com owns 41,104 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acg Wealth accumulated 49,323 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 134,427 shares or 0% of the stock. Valley Advisers Incorporated holds 0.03% or 20,528 shares in its portfolio. S Muoio And Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 10,000 shares. 1.42M are held by Gamco Et Al. 10 holds 0.03% or 24,806 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt holds 19,617 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 14,446 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsr invested in 3,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus stated it has 2,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Hrt Financial Llc decreased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 14,608 shares to 17,001 valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) stake by 9,868 shares and now owns 3,125 shares. Ishares Tr (FXI) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 6.60% above currents $70.95 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Monday, April 29 with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Friday, July 12 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 18. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 29 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 15. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, June 11.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 24.98 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Ishares Inc (EWY) stake by 12,000 shares to 2.02 million valued at $121.10M in 2019Q2. It also upped Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) stake by 23,100 shares and now owns 243,700 shares. Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 517,993 shares. Franklin accumulated 4.93M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Salem Invest Counselors has 0.54% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 81,945 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Company invested in 8,552 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma reported 0.97% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Highstreet Asset Management owns 0.05% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 13,886 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny holds 0% or 193 shares. Moreover, Schmidt P J Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3,840 shares. Community Bancorp Na owns 20,772 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Qs Lc owns 68,772 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie holds 1,210 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mengis Capital Mgmt holds 33,300 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 815,548 shares. Advisory Ntwk Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 52,888 shares.