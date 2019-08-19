Uss Investment Management LTD Has Decreased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Position as Share Value Declined; Second Curve Capital Decreased Its Banc Of California (BANC) Holding by $1.43 Million; Valuation Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 762,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55 million, down from 872,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $768.04M market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 132,043 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends; 16/05/2018 – Banc of California Stadium Entertainment Division Announced; Adam Friedman Appointed President; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q Cont Ops EPS 3c; 15/03/2018 BANC OF CALIFORNIA SAYS PROVISION REFLECTS FRAUD BY BORROWER; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 49.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 38,038 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 75,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $92.54. About 623,849 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 12,432 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $204.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX).

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.91M for 18.81 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $9.66 million for 19.87 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,222 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd. Ranger Investment Mngmt LP holds 1.01 million shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Howe And Rusling Inc has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% or 32,590 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 1,260 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com accumulated 61,435 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Ejf Ltd has 3.3% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 2.00M shares. Bridgeway Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 185,070 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 78,619 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 0.01% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 23,743 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 21,050 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 222,833 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 50,597 shares.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 43,600 shares to 200,643 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 457,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).