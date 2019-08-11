Uss Investment Management LTD Has Cut Stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by $3.70 Million as Stock Price Declined; Holder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Lifted Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stake

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 49.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 38,038 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 75,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $94.38. About 648,289 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 2.04 million shares. Alphaone Svcs Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 61,920 shares. American Money Mgmt Ltd Liability has 54,129 shares. Godsey Gibb Associate, Virginia-based fund reported 138,422 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.28 million shares. First City Cap reported 4,264 shares stake. Bowen Hanes & accumulated 1.65% or 336,106 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Investec Asset Ltd invested in 0.06% or 130,255 shares. Moors Cabot holds 83,332 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,682 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.27 million shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Birmingham Inc Al stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beacon Cap Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Lion King’ Release Might Be A Good Time To Look At Disney’s Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gradifi and the Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority Team Up to Offer Student Loan Refinancing Options – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.