Uss Investment Management LTD Has Cut Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holding By $4.00 Million; Capital Senior Living (CSU) Sentiment Is 1.16

Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 36 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 31 sold and reduced their equity positions in Capital Senior Living Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 22.56 million shares, down from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Capital Senior Living Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 23 Increased: 23 New Position: 13.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 3.64% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation for 4.52 million shares. Coliseum Capital Management Llc owns 1.95 million shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Steinberg Asset Management Llc has 1.87% invested in the company for 519,071 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 1.53% in the stock. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 586,007 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $7.47 million activity.

Capital Senior Living Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $126.47 million. The firm provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and home care services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s independent living services include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, dietary and similar programs, and ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 250,626 shares traded. Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) has declined 45.17% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 26/04/2018 – Falcon Point Capital LLC Exits Capital Senior Living; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Capital Senior Living; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $118.3M; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Rev $114.6M; 29/03/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Loss/Shr 24c