Uss Investment Management LTD Has Cut By $5.85 Million Its Vale S A (VALE) Holding; Capital Planning Advisors Has Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Vale S A (VALE) stake by 19.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 450,000 shares as Vale S A (VALE)’s stock rose 4.93%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 1.90 million shares with $24.79 million value, down from 2.35 million last quarter. Vale S A now has $53.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 13.80M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 03/04/2018 – PETROS CEO: PENSION FUNDS PLAN TO SELL STAKE IN VALE BY JUNE; 24/05/2018 – Mining Weekly: Vale sees key mine topping iron-ore output forecasts in 2018 –; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS FIRST INSTALLMENT OF DIVIDEND IN NEW POLICY TO BE PAID IN SEPTEMBER; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS S11D MINE SHOULD PRODUCE DOUBLE THE IRON ORE IN 2018 THAT IT PRODUCED LAST YEAR AS PART OF RAMP-UP; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.59 BLN; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL5.11B; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS, EST. 75.4M TONS; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR VOLATILITY; 14/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 2020 BONDS

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 21.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Planning Advisors Llc acquired 4,100 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Capital Planning Advisors Llc holds 22,938 shares with $2.32M value, up from 18,838 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $337.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $105.45. About 7.26M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME OF $8.7 BILLION, OR $2.37 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points as JPMorgan Delivers — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan revamps its stock trading business in a sign of the changes sweeping through Wall Street; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Tech With Debt Issuance; 28/03/2018 – PING AN IS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, JPMORGAN, CCB FOR UNIT’S IPO; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.95 million were accumulated by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited. 53,096 are owned by Exchange Management. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Company has 99,273 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.85% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dearborn Partners Lc invested in 0.6% or 89,109 shares. Lsv Asset owns 10.25 million shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Brown Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Basswood Cap Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 733,012 shares. Harris Associate L P, Illinois-based fund reported 39,152 shares. The Alabama-based Eagle Management Limited Liability has invested 1.83% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greenhaven Associates holds 8.94% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4.97M shares. The Illinois-based Goodwin Daniel L has invested 1.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wade G W reported 76,598 shares stake. Hl Financial Serv Llc invested 4.42% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Montag A & Assoc Inc reported 0.77% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Among 3 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 20.12% above currents $105.45 stock price. JPMorgan Chase had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 15. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 28. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $116 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. 18,200 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00M.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) stake by 2,942 shares to 87,671 valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) stake by 4,572 shares and now owns 59,083 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Vale (NYSE:VALE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Vale has $16.5 highest and $12.2 lowest target. $13.98’s average target is 34.68% above currents $10.38 stock price. Vale had 12 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the shares of VALE in report on Friday, May 24 to “Buy” rating. Societe Generale maintained the shares of VALE in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”.