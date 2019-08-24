Uss Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Its Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Holding by $18.33 Million; As Lennar Cl A (LEN) Share Value Declined, Holder Icon Advisers Has Lowered Stake by $411,600

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 165.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.60M, up from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 3.60 million shares traded or 0.85% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: RANDGOLD TO CONTINUE ENGAGEMENT W/DRC GOVT NEXT WEEK; 18/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Availability Of Annual B-BBEE Compliance Report; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti CEO Resigns to Become Head of Vedanta Re; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – RANDGOLD RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE ENGAGEMENT WITH DRC GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVES NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS VENKATAKRISHNAN TO STAY IN ROLE UNTIL AUG. 30; 11/05/2018 – S.Africa’s Solidarity union seeks at least 10 pct wage hikes in gold sector; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti On Track For 2018 Production Guidance of Between 3.325Moz and 3.450Moz; 16/04/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti head quits for Vedanta CEO role; 08/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-AngloGold says owed $150 mln in taxes by Tanzania and DRC; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Provides Update On Company Leadership Change And Ceo Search

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp Cl A (LEN) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 8,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 4,500 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 12,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 3.41M shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 325,000 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $39.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 120,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459,301 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $418.61 million for 9.70 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 51,005 shares to 401,265 shares, valued at $14.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 40,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

