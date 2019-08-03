Uss Investment Management LTD Decreased Union Pac (UNP) Stake; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Raised By $3.88 Million Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Union Pac Corp (UNP) stake by 19.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 239,834 shares as Union Pac Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 963,996 shares with $161.16M value, down from 1.20M last quarter. Union Pac Corp now has $122.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.24 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 24.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp acquired 14,582 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 74,582 shares with $19.88 million value, up from 60,000 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $142.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40 million shares traded or 34.49% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.85 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 82,955 shares to 1.53M valued at $278.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) stake by 1.41M shares and now owns 2.26 million shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,333 are owned by Weatherly Asset Mgmt L P. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.82% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 16,116 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields & Com Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3.42% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 35,849 were reported by Stewart And Patten Ltd Co. Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.12 million shares. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 2,854 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company has 270,348 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. East Coast Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.4% or 9,681 shares. Fruth Mngmt has invested 1.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Partners Gru Holding Ag holds 246,983 shares. Moreover, Appleton Prtn Ma has 0.32% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Godshalk Welsh Management holds 1,350 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) Limited reported 174,901 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 5.38% above currents $173.52 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 22. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, June 13. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific’s Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Thursday, June 20. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $320 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $325 target. Wedbush maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $32300 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Stephens. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,791 were accumulated by Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt. Nwi Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 50,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 68,418 shares. Ashfield Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.59% stake. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) owns 1,865 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Finemark National Bank holds 1.02% or 65,588 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Gp Investment Advsr Ltd Com has 788 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.3% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 13,312 shares. Yorktown & holds 1,400 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.49% stake. Millennium Limited Liability Com owns 476,426 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 1.63 million are held by Fisher Asset Management Limited Co. Congress Asset Ma holds 1.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 309,167 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 1,435 shares. First Tru Advisors LP holds 0.28% or 525,096 shares.