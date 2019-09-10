Uss Investment Management LTD Decreased Position in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by $3.70 Million as Share Price Declined; Schulhoff & Co Continues to Hold Stake in Procter & Gamble (PG)

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 18,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 267,554 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.84M, up from 248,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $119.9. About 2.61M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 49.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 38,038 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 75,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $92.13. About 451,659 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Cap Management holds 1.26% or 79,565 shares. 2.51M are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Management has 0.56% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 300,415 shares. House Limited Liability invested in 0.5% or 44,820 shares. Principal Financial holds 4.24M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 7,489 shares. Dillon Associates invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Destination Wealth Management stated it has 52,028 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Beach Investment Counsel Incorporated Pa holds 0.86% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 73,122 shares. Country Club Na holds 116,819 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot & Company Ma has 644,084 shares for 10.83% of their portfolio. Madison Inv Holdings reported 451,180 shares stake. Cadence Bankshares Na holds 153,933 shares. Centurylink Investment Management invested in 1.48% or 34,878 shares.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 1.41 million shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $29.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 274,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $208.14 million for 18.73 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

