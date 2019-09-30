Uss Investment Management LTD Decreased Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stake as Share Price Rose; Miles Capital Increased Its Stake in Citigroup (C) by $684,880 as Share Price Rose

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 58.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 113,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 81,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.16M, down from 195,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $140.25. About 880,575 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 256.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 9,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 13,592 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $952,000, up from 3,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $69.25. About 2.68 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 10/05/2018 – CVR REFINING LP CVRR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 03/05/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General; 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING; 29/05/2018 – CITI MAY OFFER MILES, REWARDS ON CHECKING, SAVINGS ACCOUNTS; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 09/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Increase 2.2% in 2018, Citi Leads; 23/04/2018 – Galaxy Resources Target Price Cut 2.2% to A$4.50/Share by Citi; 13/04/2018 – Citi Says Investment Banking Hasn’t Hit Stop Button: TOPLive; 04/04/2018 – Citi Ventures and Canaan Partners Israel Ventures Invest in Contguard to Optimize Supply Chain Management

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 12.43 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

