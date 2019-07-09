Uss Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Vale S A (VALE) Position by $5.85 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile; Kbc Group Nv Lowered Its Holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) as Valuation Rose

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 450,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79 million, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 7.08 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 17.99% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHAREHOLDERS STILL DECIDING ON TRANSACTION MODEL BEFORE HIRING BANKS TO MANAGE OFFERING; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR VOLATILITY; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vale S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 14/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR 2021, 2022 BONDS; 16/05/2018 – Biggest Major Currency Loss Signals Windfall for Iron King Vale; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $3.97B, EST. $4.12B; 24/05/2018 – Vale sees key mine topping iron ore output forecasts in 2018; 14/05/2018 – Vale Investors Pocket Gains But Iron Giant Just Keeps Rallying; 26/04/2018 – WOOLWORTHS SAYS FORMER CEO VALE MICHAEL LUSCOMBE HAS DIED; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 77.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 217,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,850 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, down from 279,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $101.47. About 652,389 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC); 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 45,000 shares to 514,082 shares, valued at $47.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 64,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU).

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 45.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.4 per share. VALE’s profit will be $2.97 billion for 5.75 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. Gilbert E Scott sold $8.09 million worth of stock.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 12,012 shares to 139,709 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 79,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMC’s profit will be $590.50M for 22.06 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.34% negative EPS growth.