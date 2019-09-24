Uss Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake; Last Week Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) Coverage

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 64.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 1.31 million shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 730,000 shares with $36.69 million value, down from 2.04 million last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $40.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 6.30M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c

Among 2 analysts covering Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intra-Cellular Therapies has $2100 highest and $1600 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 120.50% above currents $8.39 stock price. Intra-Cellular Therapies had 3 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. See Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $16.0000 Initiates Coverage On

08/08/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Among 10 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.35’s average target is 21.65% above currents $45.5 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 20 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. Jefferies downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Monday, April 29. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $6600 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 23. Mizuho downgraded the shares of OXY in report on Monday, April 22 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of OXY in report on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13 to “Underweight”.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was bought by Backus Marcia E.. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K. 5,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $224,800. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14M for 16.25 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.76% or 69,375 shares. Daiwa Grp Incorporated holds 30,708 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stack Fincl Inc owns 158,014 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Stellar Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc, Arizona-based fund reported 24,588 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 920 shares. 468,800 were accumulated by South Dakota Inv Council. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated reported 3,891 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). British Columbia Invest Management Corp reported 309,397 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank owns 466,216 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bp Pcl reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tompkins Fincl Corp reported 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc has invested 1.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Orrstown Fincl Svcs reported 9,753 shares.

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 346,200 shares to 474,800 valued at $36.38M in 2019Q2. It also upped Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) stake by 16,800 shares and now owns 473,700 shares. Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) was raised too.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $9.29 million activity. On Tuesday, May 14 Alafi Christopher D bought $1.26M worth of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) or 100,000 shares.

More notable recent Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Intra-Cellular Therapies Provides Lumateperone Regulatory Update – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intra-Cellular files $350M mixed shelf – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Such Is Life: How Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 57% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Before You Buy Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.58 million shares or 6.28% less from 36.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 21,448 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 22,187 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 135,352 shares. Axa stated it has 0.01% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Ameritas Invest Partners has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 63,604 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Liability Corp has 70,869 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited accumulated 82,300 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested in 19,620 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) or 618,254 shares. Aperio Grp Lc holds 17,206 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 70,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Samlyn Limited Com invested 0.28% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 27,618 shares or 0% of its portfolio.