Uss Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position as Stock Rose; Seaboard (SEB) Holder Adirondack Research & Management Has Lowered Its Position by $901,648

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 151,600 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 2.11M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 218 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 742 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, down from 960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $120.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4366.02. About shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President

More news for Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Seaboard Corporation Reports Earnings And Dividend Declaration – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. Prnewswire.com‘s article titled: “Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration – PRNewswire” and published on February 20, 2019 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18M for 25.61 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mngmt owns 1,000 shares. 8.64 million were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. First Bancorporation Trust Of Newtown holds 0.16% or 8,332 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited invested in 60,307 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 105,079 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com owns 41,057 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 3,805 are held by Stonebridge Capital Ltd Co. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com holds 0.32% or 53,484 shares in its portfolio. Bailard accumulated 0.29% or 66,025 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Ltd has 243,027 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) has invested 1.87% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc invested 0.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Haverford Trust stated it has 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Co holds 0.72% or 27,158 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation reported 1.42% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 686 shares to 12,752 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 64,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 921,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).