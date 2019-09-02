Uss Investment Management LTD Decreased Its America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Stake; Cra International Has 1.35 Sentiment

Cra International Inc (CRAI) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.45, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 54 funds opened new and increased positions, while 40 reduced and sold holdings in Cra International Inc. The funds in our database now have: 6.46 million shares, up from 6.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cra International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 33 Increased: 36 New Position: 18.

CRA International, Inc., a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. The company has market cap of $312.08 million. The firm advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides firms through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. It has a 15.62 P/E ratio. It provides consulting services, including research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in the areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations to corporate clients and attorneys.

Pembroke Management Ltd holds 1.21% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. for 220,950 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 38,419 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.9% invested in the company for 121,958 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.81% in the stock. Falcon Point Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 20,539 shares.

The stock increased 0.86% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.89. About 54,917 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) has declined 18.11% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 57c; 02/05/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl Reaffirms FY18 Rev of $380M-$392M; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 28/03/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ CRA International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAI); 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q Rev $99.5M; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$392M

Analysts await CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CRAI’s profit will be $5.38 million for 14.51 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by CRA International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CRA (CRAI) Down 5.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Charles River Associates (CRAI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CRA International,Inc. (CRAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is CRA International (CRAI) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

