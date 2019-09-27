Uss Investment Management LTD Cut Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; NEXON CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (NEXOF) Sellers Increased By 0.72% Their Shorts

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 13.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 28,000 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 176,324 shares with $10.07M value, down from 204,324 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $249.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 7.04M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business

NEXON CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) had an increase of 0.72% in short interest. NEXOF’s SI was 1.75M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.72% from 1.74 million shares previously. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 13,000 shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

NEXON Co., Ltd. develops, operates, and distributes PC online and mobile games. The company has market cap of $11.21 billion. The Company’s PC online games include MapleStory and Arado Senki; and HIT and Dominations – civilization creation mobile games. It has a 12.37 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s games also include MapleStory M, Sangokushi Cao TV Online, Tree of Savior, and HIDE AND FIRE.

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 184,388 shares to 1.20 million valued at $233.08 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 450,000 shares. Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan has 0.2% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 620,430 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt owns 18,147 shares. Sol Management stated it has 15,354 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Valmark Advisers has 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,136 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.65% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Osborne Prns Mngmt Ltd has 11,323 shares. Bryn Mawr owns 464,805 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Patten Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.38% or 16,399 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation owns 0.2% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.39 million shares. Regent Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 76,576 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.43% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 25.91 million shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp holds 0.43% or 32,150 shares. Taylor Frigon Limited Liability Company holds 17,274 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,690 shares.