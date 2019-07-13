Uss Investment Management LTD Cut Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $40.05 Million; Share Value Rose; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Stake in Manulife Finl (MFC) Has Lowered as Shares Rose

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 239,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 963,996 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.16 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.96 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 262,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.63 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.71M, down from 4.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 1.23 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 9.71% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q Net C$1.37B; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS SAYS WILL TERMINATE OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 29, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene Is Not Worried About a 3% U.S. 10-Year Yield (Video); 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT LAUNCHES PREFERENTIAL OFFERING FOR $197.2M; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS TERMINATES OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST MANU.Sl – TO BUY PROPERTY IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND ATLANTA FOR US$387.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Manulife announces Subordinated Green Bond issue; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Debentures’ Interest at 3.317% Until 2023, and Thereafter at Rate of 0.78% Over 3-Month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate; 13/04/2018 – OTELLO CORPORATION ASA OTELLO.OL SAYS FILED A CLAIM WITH HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE IN ENGLAND AND WALES AGAINST MFC

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48,100 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $127.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 57,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,900 shares, and has risen its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 8.53 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 12,432 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $204.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 17,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU).