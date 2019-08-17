Uss Investment Management LTD Cut Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) as Shares Rose; As Five9 (FIVN) Valuation Declined, Cortina Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $3.33 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 3.46 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.33 million, down from 4.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37M shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Markets Question Earnings Growth, Says Wells Fargo’s McMillion (Video); 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo gets ready to hear protests at meeting in Des Moines; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Investor group says Wells Fargo to publish report on sales scandal; 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO HAS DISCONTINUED THE PRACTICES THAT LED TO ITS DEFICIENCIES, AND HAS BEGUN VOLUNTARILY PROVIDING REMEDIATION TO CONSUMERS; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer Missteps; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bitfinex finds Puerto Rico based Noble Bank after Wells Fargo exit – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Wells Fargo & Co. Rtgs Unaffected By Penalties

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 64,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 343,917 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.17 million, down from 407,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 445,413 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,296 are held by Tarbox Family Office. Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York has 107,308 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Communications Ma owns 5,325 shares. First Heartland Consultants invested in 0.09% or 6,798 shares. Heartland invested in 315,383 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Inc reported 88,132 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt has 2.39 million shares. Meyer Handelman reported 0.23% stake. 5,911 are held by Drexel Morgan And Com. Legacy Cap Incorporated has 61,575 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank has 128,102 shares. 4,238 are held by Wellington Shields Management Ltd Liability Corp. 24,367 are owned by Bellecapital Intl Limited. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 7.51M shares. Consulta Limited has invested 5.75% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 50,000 shares to 192,000 shares, valued at $46.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 625,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 878,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

