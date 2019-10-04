Uss Investment Management LTD Cut Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding; Acme United (ACU) Sentiment Is 1.78

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 8.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 13,400 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 151,600 shares with $10.86M value, down from 165,000 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $61.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 1.15M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M

Acme United Corp (ACU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.72, from 3.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 16 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 9 sold and reduced their stakes in Acme United Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 2.04 million shares, down from 4.14 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Acme United Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 7 New Position: 9.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $66.24 million. The firm offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name. It has a 14.19 P/E ratio. It also provides cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

North Star Investment Management Corp. holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation for 601,313 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 138,733 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Management Corp Va has 1.54% invested in the company for 246,813 shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 0.52% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 127,200 shares.

Analysts await Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ACU’s profit will be $857,663 for 19.31 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Acme United Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.23% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $606.18 million for 25.25 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 5.47% above currents $71.71 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 29 by JP Morgan. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 15. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CL in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Market Perform” rating. Macquarie Research maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, April 29 with “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7900 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles Com L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10.72 million shares. Burt Wealth Advisors stated it has 1,100 shares. British Columbia Management Corp reported 369,492 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc has invested 0.4% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Franklin Incorporated reported 4.93M shares stake. Dearborn Partners Ltd Com stated it has 10,329 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Paragon Mngmt Ltd has 21,207 shares. Pnc Finance Gru holds 1.52M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Atwood And Palmer has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Jag Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 28,351 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 10 accumulated 155,696 shares. 712,773 are owned by Pggm Invs. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & reported 722,069 shares.