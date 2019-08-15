Uss Investment Management LTD Continues to Hold Position in Raytheon Co (RTN); Steinberg Asset Management Lowered Holding in Dollar Gen New (DG) by $556,920

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 4,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 11,090 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 15,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $133.85. About 1.60 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 82,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.19 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $178.46. About 1.37M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.16M for 21.18 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 497,637 shares to 583,000 shares, valued at $144.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

