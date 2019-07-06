Uss Investment Management LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX); Lionstone Capital Management Has Cut Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stake by $2.45 Million as Market Value Declined

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 514,082 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43 million, up from 469,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $97.44. About 174,343 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 170,700 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.11 million, down from 185,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $160.62. About 566,378 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. holds 0% or 130 shares in its portfolio. 2,162 were reported by Assetmark. Allen Management Ltd Llc invested in 5.23% or 979,535 shares. 1,543 were reported by Dupont Cap Mgmt. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Huntington Comml Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Citigroup has 76,156 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Td Mgmt Lc has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 270,742 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 150 shares. 22,212 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 25,926 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $159.85M for 17.93 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.